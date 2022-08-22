In an effort to drive equal economic opportunity for women, the New South Wales Government has released a discussion paper that seeks to improve the economic participation of women in the new innovation precincts.

The discussion paper summarises the challenges, opportunities and proposed framework for the Women in Innovation Precincts Strategy to assist innovation precinct coordinators improve economic participation of women. Feedback from the public will inform the development of the strategy and the proposed approach that will help address the existing equality and diversity challenges in industry.

Being developed by the Department of Enterprise, Investment and Trade, the strategy will enable greater participation by women in innovation precincts.

Key challenges, according to the discussion paper, include:

A comparatively lower labour force participation rate of 76% among working-age women (aged 15-64 years) compared to men (82%);

Women who are employed are more than twice as likely to work in part-time or casual roles;

Many of NSW’s future industries are male dominated including manufacturing, resources, defence, and agriculture;

Underrepresentation of women extends to the start-up ecosystem, with women founders less likely to get funding.

To improve women’s economic opportunity in NSW, the number of women working in these industries will need to be increased, and by extension, the precincts where these industries are focussed.

NSW’s innovation precincts present an excellent opportunity to implement best practice policies from across the globe to improve women’s economic participation and representation at every stage of their career, from starting their own business to occupying leadership roles in some of the state’s largest companies.

The Women in Innovation Precincts Strategy will form the basis for NSW to be a world leader in having innovation precincts that champion equality, diversity, and women’s economic participation, while continuing to be home to globally competitive industries.

The core framework of the strategy will be built on four pillars, including both place and people components for a well-designed and inclusive precinct. The four pillars are: Built Environment, Services, Skills & Training, and Culture/Ecosystem.

A toolkit will be developed for easy and practical application of the strategy, and will serve as a practical guide for precinct coordinators and tenants to assess their current performance on women’s participation in their precinct against the key pillars of the strategy.

“The development of the Women in Innovation Precincts Strategy and toolkit represents NSW Government’s ongoing commitment to ensuring there are real choices for women to play an equal role in our workplaces and economy,” Minister for Enterprise, Investment and Trade Alister Henskens says.

“This discussion paper provides an exciting opportunity for the public to contribute to the NSW Government investigation into the barriers women face, and the opportunities to drive equal economic opportunity in these emerging industries across the state’s innovation precincts.”

Feedback on the Women in Innovation Precincts Strategy discussion paper can be provided until Sunday 28 August 2022.