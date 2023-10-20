A new solution from promises to reduce costs and improve efficiencies in commercial and industrial buildings by optimising HVAC operating periods and maintenance cycles. The anywAiR iO solution is an advanced control system representing the next wave of smart building technologies.

Developed by Fujitsu General Australia in partnership with Nube iO, anywAIR iO is a state-of-the-art Wi-Fi and Internet of Things (IoT) offering that merges the best of Fujitsu General’s air conditioning expertise with Nube iO's pioneering innovations to make a significant advancement in the relationship between technology and indoor comfort.

At the core of anywAiR iO is the Rubix Compute, a multilingual IoT gateway that aggregates data and seamlessly connects to a diverse range of sensors, both wireless and wired. Additionally, the system integrates Rubix iO modules, Micro Edge, and Droplet Sensors, ensuring continuous data acquisition and the empowerment of smart, data-driven decisions.

Displaying proficiency in HVAC control and optimisation, anywAiR iO adeptly handles everything from VRF systems, rooftop package units, and split systems to exhaust fans, valves, and car park exhausts. State-of-the-art sensors pre-empt potential inefficiencies or disruptions by detecting anomalies and proactively sending essential notifications, resulting in reduced energy consumption.

The anywAiR iO system shows immense potential in the realm of IoT Space Utilisation. Leveraging non-intrusive monitoring methods, the solution can capture occupancy trends, door state alterations, and even assess levels in bins and water reservoirs. These insights allow facility managers to streamline maintenance cycles and strategise optimal operating periods.

The anywAiR iO dashboard also provides users a bird’s-eye view of the entire building management system from any browser, at any time, and from any location.

