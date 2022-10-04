Logo
airds seniors living renders
New senior’s village to account for ageing south-west Sydney population

A state-significant planning proposal for a 31-residence senior’s living complex at Airds in Sydney’s south-west has been submitted, with the Mako Architecture-designed development part of the Airds Bradbury Renewal Project (ABRP).
New-senior-s-village-to-account-for-ageing-south-w-1732008616.png

Located on Riverside Drive, the development features a 21-vehicle carpark, communal gardens and landscaped areas. The $12 million facility will comprise a mix of two and three-storey blocks.

“The construction of a seniors housing development comprising independent living units on the site will result in the provision of affordable housing for seniors by a social housing provider,” a design statement reads.

“Future residents will have excellent amenity including exceptional access to public transport, local services, and employment opportunities.”

airds seniors living renders

The implementation of multiple lifts will result in reduced corridor areas. The buildings will step down with the topography of the site, with less corridors meaning improved solar orientation and cross ventilation.

The Airds Bradbury Renewal Project is a multi-stage development which will transform the Campbelltown suburbs. The community will feature 2,100 new homes, with around 30 percent of these allocated for social housing.

The ageing population of Western Sydney has sprung the government into action with proposals such as the one in Airds. There will be a 206 percent increase in people aged over 85 and a 93 percent increase for those between 65 and 84 by 2036.

“As such, a response in the form of more diverse housing and the provision of services within a walkable distance are required to meet the needs of the growing aged population,” the planning document reads.

airds seniors living renders

“The proposed development provides for the growing older population and is located nearby relevant services which residents may require access to.”

For more information, click here.

