This week, as Australia gears up for the biggest celebration of commuter riding for National Ride to Work Day on Wednesday 16 October, the International Workplace Group has revealed the latest data on Aussie bike riders and their perceptions on cycling to work.

International Workplace Group, the world’s largest provider of hybrid working solutions with brands including Spaces and Regus, commissioned a survey of 1,001 Australian bike riders and found that two in five (40%) are currently using cycling to commute to their workplace, but this figure is set to increase as workplaces in the heart of local neighbourhoods are set to rise.

The International Workplace Group’s Australian Ride to Work survey found that nearly four in five (72%) of people are more likely to cycle to work if they had a workplace closer to their home.

Similarly, over half (55%) are more likely to ride a bike to work if they are offered an incentive, with 50% of those who cycle to work agreeing that their employer/business should do more to support people who cycle to work.

“National Ride to Work Day is a great reminder of the numerous health and financial benefits that cyclists can enjoy by commuting to work on their bikes,” says Damien Sheehan, Country Head for Australia, International Workplace Group.

“The growing adoption of hybrid working models, driven in part by employees seeking to work closer to home has resulted in the rise of 15-minute cities whereby everything one needs in life can be found within a 15-minute walk or cycle from where they live. This way of life helps employees live more localised and enriched lives with more time spent with friends and family and less time commuting.

“Businesses that are able to offer flexible and hybrid work policies are able to unlock numerous lifestyle and wellbeing benefits for their employees, which are critical for attracting and retaining talent.”

Hybrid working practices where people can divide their time between home, a city HQ and a local co-working space are extremely beneficial for the wellbeing of employees. According to previous International Workplace Group research, four in five (80%) of employees reported a significant improvement in their overall well-being due to the greater flexibility offered by hybrid working.

Further, 68% said their physical health has improved due to hybrid work, with benefits including being able to do more physical exercise (54%) and taking time for healthier meal preparation (58%).

Of those who don’t cycle to work, the majority (71%) are using a car as their primary mode of transportation.

Third-party data from the Bicycle Network has found that commuting to work in a CBD five days a week by car costs the average Aussie commuter $7,432-$14,639 (per year), highlighting the significant savings that can be made by cycling.

This study further supports previous research by International Workplace Group that found more than three-quarters of office workers (76%) said hybrid working had reduced their monthly costs, which considered factors including the cost of public transportation, fuel, parking, and daily incidentals such as coffee and meals.

Leading co-working and hybrid workspace provider, International Workplace Group signed over 800 new partner locations in 2023 and counts 83% of Fortune 500 companies among its customer base.

In Australia, International Workplace Group signed several partnerships for new centres in the past year, including Spaces Wayville, Spaces Leigh St and Spaces Mawson Lakes and Regus Port Lincoln in South Australia, Spaces Preston, Regus Doncaster and Signature Spring St in Melbourne, as well as new Regus centres in Lane Cove, Rhodes and Parramatta in Sydney.

These new centres contribute to a key milestone for International Workplace Group, signing 465 new locations globally in the first half of 2024, and posting record revenue, cashflow and earnings growth.

Most of International Workplace Group’s new locations are planned in the heart of local communities, providing a workplace close to home, reducing the need for long commutes, and giving employees the opportunity to engage in active commuting like cycling or walking to work.

Image: istockphoto.com