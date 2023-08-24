Logo
Energy Efficient Windows
New report outlines growth of energy efficient windows market

Research and Markets’ Energy Efficient Windows Global Market Report for 2023 indicates that the sustainable product’s entire market is on the rise, surging to a $12 billion market at a capital growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5 percent compared to last financial year.
The report forecasts an enduring trajectory for the Energy Efficient Windows Market, with a projected CAGR of 7.5 percent leading to an estimated value of $16.72 billion by 2027. This growth outlook presents architects in Australia with an ideal chance to integrate energy-efficient window solutions into their projects, meeting the rising demand for sustainability.

The report features energy-efficient windows industry statistics, regional market shares, competitor analysis, segment breakdowns, emerging trends, and invaluable opportunities for thriving within the industry, allowing for an increased understanding of the evolved market.

Research and development has become a huge focus of window companies, namely the creation of a smart energy-efficient window by Singapore's Nanyang Technological University, which can reduce energy consumption in buildings by up to 45 percent.

The report also underscores the significance of environmentally-conscious practices in architecture. With increasing environmental awareness and the widespread adoption of green buildings, the demand for energy-efficient windows is surging.

These windows not only drive down energy consumption but also contribute to substantial reductions in greenhouse gas emissions, aligning seamlessly with Australia's commitment to a sustainable future.

For Australian architects, this report presents a roadmap to navigate the energy-efficient windows landscape and seize burgeoning opportunities. As North America currently reigns as the largest market for energy-efficient windows, the anticipated rapid growth in the Asia-Pacific region presents a lucrative arena for Australian architects to make their mark.

To view the report, click here.

