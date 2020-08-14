New purpose-built college for Campbelltown

Young people aged 14 – 22 who have disengaged from mainstream education will be able to complete their schooling at a new purpose-built education facility following the NSW government’s approval of Warakirri College.

The Department of Planning, Industry and Environment’s executive director for Infrastructure – Planning Assessments David Gainsford says the project will inject $4 million into the economy and create 17 construction jobs and 14 ongoing jobs once complete.

“The not-for-profit Warakirri College has a record of helping our most disadvantaged young people, and this new campus will enable the school to improve the job prospects of even more students,” Gainsford says.

“This approval paves the way for a new campus on Watsford Road to help 120 students complete their Year 10 or HSC just a short walk from Campbelltown station.”

“It will give teenagers and young adults the chance to complete their schooling up to Year 12, giving them the opportunity to continue their studies in a tailored and supportive learning environment.”

The two-storey building on Watsford Road is 370m from Campbelltown Railway Station. It will have eight classrooms, food technology and science rooms, a courtyard with barbecue facilities, and 11 underground parking spaces for staff.

