Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
New platform for Australian architects to find CPD sessions
shareShare

New platform for Australian architects to find CPD sessions

CPD Box was launched with the intention to help Australian architects find and book CPD seminars and workshops.
Architecture & Design Team
Architecture & Design Team

28 Mar 2019 1m read View Author

New-platform-Australian-architects-CPD-sessions-1732012044.png

sharestar

1 of 1 slides

CPD Box was launched with the intention to help Australian architects find and book CPD seminars and workshops.

The site allows architects to easily book and manage their sessions online. At the same time, it provides CPD point providers a new way to market and advertise their sessions Australia-wide without requiring them to manage architects’ bookings.

“Solving between two industries (CPD point providers and architects) is most rewarding,” says founder Janelle Sultan.

Since the site’s launch eight months ago over 800 sessions have been booked, some with forward dates well into 2020. CPD Box continues to add new CPD sessions to help educate the Australian architecture industry.

Click here to visit CPD Box.

  • Popular Articles
  • Rinnai air conditioners warranty
    Product News

    A new standard of confidence: Rinnai’s 7-year air conditioning warranty has arrived

  • Introducing Mansard by BonYan, Carr and Eckersley Garden Architecture
    Industry News

    Introducing Mansard by BonYan, Carr and Eckersley Garden Architecture

  • Net zero home to power a sustainable future
    Industry News

    Net zero home to power a sustainable future

  • Discover Gordon Place by Woods Bagot
    Industry News

    Discover Gordon Place by Woods Bagot

Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap