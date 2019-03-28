New platform for Australian architects to find CPD sessions

CPD Box was launched with the intention to help Australian architects find and book CPD seminars and workshops.

The site allows architects to easily book and manage their sessions online. At the same time, it provides CPD point providers a new way to market and advertise their sessions Australia-wide without requiring them to manage architects’ bookings.

“Solving between two industries (CPD point providers and architects) is most rewarding,” says founder Janelle Sultan.

Since the site’s launch eight months ago over 800 sessions have been booked, some with forward dates well into 2020. CPD Box continues to add new CPD sessions to help educate the Australian architecture industry.

Click here to visit CPD Box.