New plan revealed for Sydney’s inner-west

A revised draft plan has been released for Rhodes in Sydney’s inner-west, including more public open space, a site for a new local school, greater pedestrian access and more jobs in the area.

According to the Department of Planning and Environment, the plan was amended following feedback from the community.

“We are delivering what the community wants with more open space, including a 7,800sqm new foreshore park, a promenade along the Parramatta River, and greater walkability,” says Brett Whitworth, the Department of Planning and Environment’s acting deputy secretary, planning and design.

“The draft plan includes a site for a new one-hectare standalone local school and improved walkways, to connect residents to public transport. Open space improvements include an upgrade to McIlwaine Park, funded by a $5 million grant from the Precinct Support Scheme which has already been made to Council.”

According to Whitworth, upgrades to the existing train station will mean new homes and jobs can be positioned close to public transport.

“Upgrades to Rhodes Train station under the revised plan include a new east-west walkway connecting the two sides of the Rhodes community and giving existing residents better access to McIlwaine Park. We are also exhibiting a new commercial area close to the train station that will bring up to 1,200 new jobs to the area over the next 20 years.”

The revised draft plan is on public exhibition for community consultation until February 3, 2019.