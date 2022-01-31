Construction will begin next month on a new 480-metre cable-stayed bridge for pedestrians and cyclists in South Brisbane, as part of the river city’s $4.5 billion Cross River Rail project.

The bridge will connect the likes of the Princess Alexandra Hospital and a new high school at Dutton Park to a new Cross River Rail train station, located on Boggo Road.

The Cross River Rail project is described as a major piece in Queensland’s post-pandemic recovery. 10.2km of new railway line and four new train stations will be constructed from Dutton Park to the north Brisbane suburb of Bowen Hills, with a tunnel under the CBD measuring 5.9km to be created as part of the rail link. The new stations — Roma Street, Boggo Road, Woolloongabba and Albert Street — are located close to major venues for the 2032 Olympics, including The Gabba and Brisbane Arena.

“We’re building Cross River Rail—the largest infrastructure project in Queensland’s history—not just to create jobs, but to make it easier for locals to travel throughout the southeast,” says Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk.

“Linking our public transport system with the hospital, new high school and the new science and education precinct will make it easier for many locals to get to work and access essential services.”

Entrance to the bridge on the western side will be via a grade-separated path off Peter Doherty Street with the bridge crossing over the rail line and linking into the existing bikeway near the Princess Alexandra Hospital Busway.

The cable spire for the bridge tops out at 45 metres, with the main deck to sit approximately 20 metres above ground level. Measuring six metres in width, the bridge will be constructed out of 1600 tonnes of steel, 683 metres of cabling and a series of 43-metre-high pylons. Five steel girders will hold up the bridge, each weighing 133 tonnes.

“Cross River Rail is a truly transformational project, injecting $4 millon a day into the economy by supporting jobs and industries across the state,” says Queensland Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey.

“Last year was full of massive milestones for the project as we completed the year of tunnelling, and we’re continuing that momentum into 2022.

“The bridge and the new station it connects with will see Boggo Road become south-east Queensland’s second busiest transport interchange with more than 22,000 commuters using the new station each weekday by 2036.”

Much of the initial construction phase has been completed, with twin tunnel-boring machines creating the space for the tunnel last year. Excavations at the Boggo Road station site have also been completed.

The cable bridge is due to be completed in Q4 of 2023, with the entirety of the Cross River Rail project due to be completed sometime in 2024. For more information, visit crossriverrail.qld.gov.au.