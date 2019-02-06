New multi-million dollar parkland added to Mirvac's latest residential precinct

Mirvac has opened a new $5.1 million parkland to the public as part of its Everleigh masterplanned community in Greenbank, located on the Eva Creek in central Queensland, a distance of about 1380km northwest from Brisbane.

Designed by Form Landscape Architects, the new park space includes 1.5 hectares of recreation parkland - equal to the size of three football fields - including an events space and junior playground.

An additional 8,000sqm of linear park provides a strong pedestrian and cycle link along a ‘green spine’ between the new recreation parkland and the Greenbank Shopping Centre.

The parkland is the first stage of more than 120 hectares - over 25 percent of the total site - which will be dedicated as public open space as part of the residential community.

Mirvac Queensland Residential general manager, Warwick Bible says, "In designing the parkland for Everleigh, and the timeline for its delivery, we carefully considered what was available in the Greenbank area already and how we could complement that.”

Matt Franzmann, managing director of Form Landscape Architects, which designed the new park, says the first stage creates a unique identity for the new Everleigh community.

“The ‘green spine’ linear park creates a strong visual link from the entry through to the heart of the community, with the first stage primarily presenting the green common, which is specifically designed as a place for community gatherings and events," he says.

“As the project continues to roll-out we will be building on these recreational opportunities, with the next stage of parkland to include a playground designed specifically for older children to complement the amenity delivered in this first phase. Ultimately, the green spaces will all link together with over 13 kilometres of walking trails and bike tracks."

Everleigh will ultimately feature about 3,300 homesites, along with conservation parkland, sports fields and recreation parks, and a suite of community facilities, including a State primary school, neighbourhood retail centre and community health centre.