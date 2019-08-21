New matchmaking platform for professional designers

FRONT.designTech launches today, providing the commercial design community with a comprehensive directory to all the people they need to meet.

Planning on attending FRONT.design next Thursday and Friday at Barangaroo in Sydney?

Register today because the event’s online matchmaking platform, FRONT.designTech, is about to go live!

This digital directory is designed to give you direct access to every attending mover, shaker, influencer, expert and brand in Australia’s commercial ecosystem.

It’s essential and the industry’s strongest tool to connect and establish meetings that actually convert.

Here’s how it works in 3 steps:

1 Once you register for FRONT.design you will receive an exclusive email link, to your inbox, directing you to the meeting portal.

2 Log-in and click ‘Directory’ at the top of the screen to view all registered FRONT.design attendees.

3 Select your desired contact from the list and follow the prompts to establish a time and location to meet.

A few handy things to know:

Handy filters have been built into the tech, to help you find the right contact. You can also establish a purpose for your meeting and set the agenda early.

You’ll find FRONT.designTech meetings run to a strict 15 minute schedule. If you’d like a longer meeting, simply block out an additional meeting request.

All meetings start at the main café on level 2 or 4 – FRONT.design’s two main floors.

If you are exhibiting or visiting an exhibitor on Level 2, for example, your meeting will start in the Corner Café. Level 4 is the Main Bar by Maxton Fox.

Download the FRONT.designTech Guide here.

Register for FRONT.design today, time is running out!