Gray Puksand has unveiled a new brand look as well as an updated corporate social responsibility plan as the practice looks to create meaningful change around the globe.

Following its 30th year in operation in 2021, the practice is looking to align its people-first values with the changing needs and values of staff.

“Celebrating 30 years was an incredible milestone for our practice. It was also a time that enabled us to reflect on the many changes we’ve experienced as a society over the years,” says Gray Puksand Founding Partner, Robert Puksand.

“The past two years in particular have heightened the importance of family and balance. At Gray Puksand, we pride ourselves on our people and create a space where all can feel supported, want to come to work and find enjoyment in their job. Our new reforms have been informed by the needs of our people, and truly celebrate our diverse workforce which we plan to grow.”

Gray Puksand’s new CSR framework centres around three pillars of People, Planet and Community. It aims to increase diversity and inclusion and cultivate a workplace culture reflective of modern Australian society. The practice is focussed on ensuring gender representation is balanced across all levels, disciplines and sectors, with a plan for fifty percent of Gray Puksand Partners to be female before 2030.

“Our brand refresh has provided Gray Puksand a wonderful opportunity to explore and define what is truly important to us as an innovative design practice. Diversity has long been a pillar of our organisation, defining not only our strong team dynamics, but also our methodology of designing to make a difference. I am delighted that our people first approach is the key to our growth and our ongoing success,” says Gray Puksand Partner, Heidi Smith.

Gray Puksand has introduced a gold-standard policy for paid parental leave, offering up to 18 weeks paid leave for parents. The people-first approach additionally includes an extensive Diversity & Inclusion Framework covering a Gender Equality Plan, Culturally and Linguistically Diverse Plan, a Mature Age and Young Professionals Plan as well as a LGBTIQ+ Employee and Inclusion Plan.

Gray Puksand was able to retain and grow its staff by thirty percent in spite of the pandemic. To accompany this growth in employment numbers, the practice has fostered a new pipeline of projects in current and new sectors including commercial, education, workspace, retail, health and science and seniors living.

“Whilst a lot of practices have fluctuated throughout the pandemic we have continued to prosper and grow. It is exciting to not only see continuous growth of our leadership team, but the continuous development of our practice and pipeline of work as a whole,” says Puksand.

“We are now competing in five states and territories. With over 90 commercial, 40 workspace and 40 education projects in the pipeline for 2022, we are continuing to build a supportive and diverse workforce to help take our practice to the next level, for our next 30 years of success.”

Puksand says a new refined and sophisticated colour palette and modern typeface reflects the practice’s values of leading with design and designing places of integrity.

“The new wordmark and look for the Gray Puksand brand reflects our next chapter for our practice. It demonstrates we are committed to adapting for the future and are active, current and agile in how we work. Our sights are set on cultivating new and improved design, and this starts with how we represent ourselves to the world,” says Puksand.

Image: Supplied