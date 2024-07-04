Woodlea, a fully integrated master-planned community in Aintree, Victoria has finalised the sale of a block of land to the Melton City Council to house a new indoor sports facility. The early sale of the land will enable significant cost savings for the Council, which will be reinvested in the sports facility and other community projects.

The future sports centre will benefit people of all ages and abilities from the surrounding areas with a range of indoor sports, exercise and community facilities. The Council is also developing an Indoor Sport Strategy, which will help inform the requirements and timeframes of the proposed facility.

“This future indoor sports facility is another step towards Woodlea’s goal of becoming Australia’s Healthiest Community. It adds to a wealth of exciting active open space and fitness amenities currently being delivered North of Taylors Road, including two new soccer fields, a skate park, a dog park, and playground equipment. We’re excited to see this space come to life over the next few years,” Woodlea project director Matthew Dean says.

City of Melton Mayor Kathy Majdlik says, “The early purchase of this land was a strategic decision by Council to secure the right location for an indoor sports facility in Aintree.”

“As one of the fastest growing communities in Australia, Melton City Council is committed to providing the services and facilities our residents need to thrive.

“This is an important step forward in our planning for the future sports facility as we focus on our vision for a healthier, more active and connected community,” she added.

