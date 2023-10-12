Visitors to Royal Randwick could have everything they need right on their doorstep under plans for a new hotel and entertainment hub in Sydney’s east.

NSW Department of Planning and Environment Executive Director Anthea Sargeant says "The Australian Turf Club has unveiled plans for the seven-storey hotel at Royal Randwick Racecourse, which is currently on public display for feedback until 26 October," Ms Sargeant said.

"The $94 million proposal will be able to accommodate 2,649 punters, create almost 900 construction and ongoing jobs and inject around $211 million each year into the local economy.”

“It will offer accommodation next to the track and support the growth of the equine industry by capitalising on the existing precinct, which has been operating for more than 150 years”

“Connecting with Country is at the heart of the project’s design following consultation with the local Indigenous community, featuring a whale totem artwork and shellwork created by Aboriginal women and girls from La Perouse will be displayed throughout the facility.”

The proposal includes:

a new 190-room hotel

a function centre with three rooms

a registered ‘Jockey Club’ with a lounge and gaming area

basement car parking and landscaping such as planting 17 new trees

a pool and gym

a restaurant and bar.

The applicant will need to respond to all input received as part of the department’s rigorous assessment process.

Sargeant says if approved, the project would be a unique tourism drawcard and attract more interstate and overseas visitors to Sydney.

Image: https://www.australianturfclub.com.au/royal-randwick-racecourse-hotel/