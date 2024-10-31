AltForm, in collaboration with SRH Architecture and Highline Living is launching its first Victorian prototype in Ormond, revolutionising the way new homes are built in Australia by reducing construction time by up to 45%.

The completion of the Bayside project will see dual townhouses installed later this month, starting at $2.5 million each.

“This is a really powerful moment, not just for the Ormond project, but for what AltForm represents,” says Executive General Manager Tony Phillips.

AltForm is a patented building system designed for speed, scalability and sustainability.

Each component arrives on-site prefabricated and predrilled, designed to fit like a puzzle. This reduces the end-to-end construction program by up to 45%.

On average, single-storey homes are assembled within 10 to 15 days, while two-storey homes take around 20 to 25 days.

In addition to saving time, this factory-completed product ensures minimal waste and rubbish.

“At AltForm, we’re not just building homes, we’re building the future,” says Phillips.

“The construction industry is one of our country’s largest contributors to waste. Our system is a zero-waste product that puts significant emphasis on reuse. Even our delivery stillages are reused.

“Our prefabricated systems will help developers, governments and communities deliver housing faster, smarter and more sustainably than ever before.”

The first AltForm prototype launched last year at Eastlakes, New South Wales with a four bedroom and three-bathroom family home.

Now, AltForm has commenced its Ormond project, marking the beginning of rapid and high-quality housing solutions in Victoria and beyond.

Founded by Alex Imvriotis and CY Lim, AltForm is backed by decades of industry experience and a commitment to do things differently.

“We’ve always believed that housing should be more than just a roof over your head, it should be a space that improves quality of life while adapting to the needs of every client,” Phillips says.

Following its Victorian residential housing launch, AltForm will look to support communities in need of rapid high-quality housing across Australia and globally.

“The future for AltForm and our partners is limitless as we continue to innovate, scale and drive the next generation of housing solutions globally.”