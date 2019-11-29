Lendlease behind new home design software

Leading construction, property and infrastructure company Lendlease has partnered with the New Zealand-based Donovan Group to develop a new architectural design software for the home building segment.

Scheduled for release in 2020, uTecture is a fully integrated architectural design platform that enables home builders to deliver dream customer experiences by empowering their customers to visualise and personalise their dream home with game-changing convenience, control and speed. Home buyers can, for instance, even get the estimated cost in real-time as they customise the 3D model of their dream home.

In addition to minimising the turnaround on reworked plans and budgets, the software platform can also produce documentation for council approvals. Home builders powered by uTecture can streamline and accelerate workflow for their staff, reducing the time required for each home project, thereby increasing efficiency.

A feature in the uTecture platform called ‘file-to-factory’ sends orders to a factory, and is based on Donovan Group’s commercial ‘file-to-factory’ software, which has been used by the company’s Coresteel Buildings business to produce custom steel buildings for the commercial and industrial segments.

The collaboration with Lendlease will enable Donovan Group to speed up the development and testing of the home building platform.