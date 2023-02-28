Logo
highlands 36 coral homes
New home design caters to acreage living

The ABS' recent report on housing indicates that regional areas have grown in population by 11 percent nationwide in the last decade, which is attributed to cost of living, relaxed lifestyle and larger land lots.
New-home-design-caters-to-acreage-living-1732008327.png

The ABS’ recent report on housing indicates that regional areas have grown in population by 11 percent nationwide in the last decade, which is attributed to cost of living, relaxed lifestyle and larger land lots.

Coral Homes has released a number of new home designs tailored for large blocks, with the new Highlands 36 concept on display at Greenbank’s Everleigh estate, south-west of Brisbane.

highlands 36 coral homes

The spacious, single-storey home features a large floorplate, that includes three main living spaces amongst an open-plan layout, with a large alfresco area readymade for dining and entertainment.

“The Highlands 36 is unique because it’s an acreage home that’s a mix of modern and lodge-style design. We’ve created this home with luxury country living in mind,” says Coral Homes’ CEO, Steve Foley.

highlands 36 coral homes

The exterior option, dubbed Lodge Facade, features an earthy tonal palette and a mix of materials including timber cladding supplied by James Hardie, stone, render and brick.

Prices start from $346,500. For more information, visit www.coralhomes.com.au.

