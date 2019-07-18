New green village planned for Southbank

A green, vibrant community village is planned for the inner-Melbourne suburb of Southbank, including affordable housing and ample public facilities.

The village will be part of the revitalisation of the JH Boyd Girl’s School Site, part of an agreement between the City of Melbourne and PDG Corporation.

“Offering more affordable housing is one of the most important priorities for our city,” says City of Melbourne lord mayor Sally Capp.

“This development will include 40 affordable housing units and will achieve a 6 Star Green Star certification.”

The land sale and development agreement will see a parcel of land at 132 Kavanagh Street transformed to accommodate a mixed-use 110-metre development including residential and affordable housing, a boutique hotel, and retail and community facilities.

"The development will include 1,000sqm of community facilities across two levels, which will be owned and managed by the City of Melbourne. This will give us an opportunity to complement and expand community services alongside our well-used Boyd Community Hub," says Capp.

"The development will feature a vibrant streetscape that links together key public spaces, including the new Boyd neighbourhood park. The park will be completed in the coming months and will create a new backyard for the thousands of residents living in apartments in Southbank.

PDG Corporation is already partnering with the City of Melbourne on the $450 million Munro development opposite the Queen Victoria Market, which will include 54 affordable housing units.

"Similar to the Munro mixed-use development, we will deliver a precinct that reflects its distinct local character, bringing together various community spheres in one location," says PDG Corporation managing director Vince Giuliano.

"Our vision is a true vertical village on the park – high-quality residences, affordable housing, fine-grain retail and community facilities.

"It's not often you get an opportunity to develop in a location like this. There are no adjoining high-rise buildings and an abundance of green open space, making it prime for a community atmosphere of residential and commercial spaces."

Construction is expected to begin late next year, to be completed by late 2022.

Image credit: City of Melbourne