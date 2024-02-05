The Robin Boyd Foundation is hosting an exhibition in collaboration with NMBW Architecture Studio and CIBI on the famous architect’s fascination with, and explorations into Japanese design and architecture.

Curated by Marika Neustupny and Nigel Bertram (NMBW), the exhibition titled ‘When Robin Boyd Went to Japan’ presents thoughts on everyday life in Japan during the period Boyd was visiting and writing about Japanese architecture.

Boyd first travelled to Japan in 1961 to research his book on Japanese architect Kenzo Tange. Aside from writing about Japanese architects of that time, he also served as the exhibition curator for the Australian Pavilion at the Osaka Expo 70.

“The 1960s was an era when Japanese architects’ voices were beginning to be heard internationally; Boyd was both part of the dissemination of knowledge regarding Japanese design, and indisputably influenced by the work he saw. A significant topic of discussion within Japanese design culture at the time was how the beauty and specificity of everyday life in Japan could be retained whilst huge post-war social and economic change was taking place; urban reconstruction, modernisation and westernisation all at once,” reads a statement from the Foundation.

To be held from 18 February – 10 March at the Walsh Street house, the former home of the Boyd family, the exhibition will explore and discuss Boyd’s documentation of his travels as well as cultural interactions that he engaged in during his visits.

The exhibition will feature physical models of selected Japanese architect-designed houses from the 1950s to 1970s, as well as curated iconic Japanese design pieces from the same period drawn from CIBI’s collection and displayed in situ as an expression of everyday lifestyle.

The program also includes pop-up talks, panel discussions and sessions.

Exhibition: When Robin Boyd Went to Japan

Date: 18 February – 10 March 2024

Address: 290 Walsh Street, South Yarra, Melbourne

For the complete program of events and tickets, please visit the Robin Boyd Foundation.

Image: City of Melboure