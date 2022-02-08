The National Archives of Australia’s newest exhibition, Marion: the other Griffin, aims to celebrate the life and achievements of one of Australia’s most influential architects.

Marion Mahony Griffin has long been overshadowed by a number of famous collaborators including Frank Lloyd Wright and her husband, Walter Burley Griffin. The exhibition will display a number of Griffin’s designs, including the winning original plans for the design of Australia’s national capital, Canberra, submitted by the Griffin’s in 1912.

These historically significant watercolour drawings, held in the national archival collection, are rarely brought out for public display, ensuring their preservation for the enjoyment of future generations. Over a century old, these delicate yet extraordinary pieces of Australia’s memory will be on show for a limited time only, from 11 February to 8 May 2022.

“This landmark exhibition is an opportunity for the National Archives to once again display these iconic works. We are proud to tell the story of Marion Mahony Griffins legacy, in Canberra as well as nationally and internationally,” says National Archives of Australia Acting Director-General, Steven Fox.

The exhibition will be accompanied by a series of public programs, including guided tours, talks and children’s holiday programs. Details and bookings will be made available on National Archives’ website, naa.gov.au.

Marion: the other Griffin will be on display at National Archives of Australia, Kings Avenue, Canberra, from 11 February to 8 May 2022. Admission is free for the entire showing of the exhibit.

Image: Supplied