Energy Locals, a leading provider of sustainable and affordable energy solutions in Australia, has partnered with global investment and development manager Barings and Aware Real Estate, the property investment platform for Aware Super, to redefine sustainable living at Dickson Village Apartments in Canberra, ACT.

Owned by Aware Real Estate, Dickson Village Apartments is a brand new build-to-rent community located at 50 Anthill Street, Dickson with key tenants including Coles’ latest full-line supermarket, Liqourland and ten speciality shops. Setting a new standard for sustainable living in the ACT, the property showcases a robust renewable energy component that not only promotes environmental responsibility but also fosters community engagement.

At the heart of the collaboration is an integrated embedded network strategy that focuses on reducing emissions and maximising renewable energy use at the development. Energy Locals has supplied and installed 39.6kW of solar PV along with four EV charging stations, all contributing to the site's fully electric operations. The embedded network allows tenants to access offsite renewables, aligning with a net zero plan that addresses tenant emissions.

"At Dickson Village Apartments, Aware Real Estate are making a positive shift away from traditional retail energy providers, with the innovation and expertise of using Energy Locals to manage electricity, solar PV and electric vehicle chargers. This development should be considered the new norm," says Energy Locals’ head of Community Energy Networks, Julian Duggan.

The project places a strong emphasis on creating a smart living community, providing multiple future opportunities through the common areas, fostering connections among community members. This innovative approach contributes to decentralising the grid, promoting a sustainable and resilient energy system. Significant energy cost savings have been achieved through bulk energy purchases, with consumers benefitting from significant reductions.

The collaboration between the three stakeholders demonstrates a unique partnership structure, with Aware Real Estate owning the infrastructure, Barings facilitating this initiative as the investment partner, and Energy Locals providing and installing the infrastructure.

Photo credit: Aware Real Estate