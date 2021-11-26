The Centre for Creativity is a new dedicated programming venue at the Sydney Opera House that will offer hands-on creative experiences for audiences of all ages on site and online.

Scheduled to open on 4 January 2022, the new Centre for Creativity is a purpose-built home that will host year-round participatory performances, workshops and installations as part of the Opera House’s commitment to engage new audiences on site, in schools, and in homes across Australia and the world. It’s one of the final projects in the Opera House’s Decade of Renewal, funded by the NSW Government.

“The Centre for Creativity will be a place for everyone to set their creativity free. We will offer programming and experiences based in design, engineering, dance, singing, storytelling and drawing to appeal to people of all ages, abilities and backgrounds – and, very importantly, they will reach people wherever they are," Opera House CEO Louise Herron AM said.

“The new state-of-the-art Centre for Creativity will help ensure the Opera House remains relevant and contemporary for the people of NSW and the world, expanding the creative learning opportunities available to young people and lifelong learners, on site and online. The Centre will enable the community to reap the benefits of creativity – collaboration, resilience and imaginative thinking – which are essential to navigate these unprecedented times and plan for our future,” NSW Minister for the Arts Don Harwin said.

The inaugural programme (January-March 2022) is curated by the Sydney Opera House’s head of children, families and creative learning, Tamara Harrison and features a mix of free and paid activities that will go on sale to the public on Friday 26 November. The programme will kick off with House Warming, a free, tactile and participatory installation from award-winning Sydney artist Rosie Deacon, made using colourful, recycled materials. Guests will be able to explore, interact and add to the installation, creating a living site-specific work.

“The year-round program in the Centre takes inspiration from the three major life forces that course through the Opera House and all it does – the powerful First Nations history of Tubowgule, the magic and science of the building, and the extraordinary art and artists from our stages and community,” Opera House director of programming Fiona Winning said.

In addition to workshops on design, music, dance, art, crafts and meditation, the Centre for Creativity will also offer a platform for artists to develop and showcase new work in free audience showings.

Designed by renowned architects Tonkin Zulaikha Greer and built by Taylor Construction, the Centre comprises a large room, which can host groups of 50-60 people for workshops and 80-100 people for seated experiences, and a second room for small group work.

Image credits:

L-R: Sydney Opera House CEO Louise Herron AM, NSW Minister for the Arts Hon Don Harwin MLC and artist Rosie Deacon outside the new Centre for Creativity (Photo: Daniel Boud)

The Centre for Creativity (Photo: Daniel Boud)

A test performance of What the Ocean Said by James Brown and Company in the Centre for Creativity (Photo: Prudence Upton)