New code for smart communities released

Released as part of Smart Cities Week Australia in Sydney, the Code for Smart Communities is a new benchmark for urban development practices across greenfield communities, urban regeneration precincts and diverse institutional campuses.

According to Adam Beck, executive director for Smart Cities Council in Australia and New Zealand, the release of the Code is an “important milestone after deep engagement with the development industry, technology companies, city shapers and all tiers of government”.

“This is the first time a smart community has been defined in a way that can be practically applied. We went back to principles to build this Code from the ground up,” Beck says.

The Green Building Council of Australia (GBCA) CEO, Romilly Madew says, “there was a strong synergy between the sustainable development outcomes articulated in the Green Star – Communities rating tool and the enabling opportunities from technology and data to enhance community outcomes”.

“This work will provide us with the opportunity to ensure smart cities principles are embedded in Green Star as the rating system evolves to meet industry and global trends, and continues to deliver environmental efficiencies, productivity gains and health and wellbeing outcomes in our buildings and communities.”

Place Design Group was a technical partner in the development of the Code, and according to Chris Isles, executive director, planning, “developing a single source for planners, developers, communities and governments as they shape our future cities and suburbs will ensure we capitalise on smart city opportunities”.

Two lighthouse projects are stepping up to be the first to embrace the principles within the Code are: