'Park bench for one' showcased at Milan Design Week 2021
'Park bench for one' showcased at Milan Design Week 2021

Beijing-based designer Ng Hoi of NGHOI Design Studio unveiled a new chair design at the Milan Design Week 2021.
The park bench-inspired chill out chair is a single-seater featuring a wide backrest that allows the user to spread their arms

Inspired by the casual and unrestrained posture of a park bench, Hoi’s new ‘chill out chair’ is a single-seater chair featuring a wide backrest that allows the user to spread their arms in complete relaxation.

A veritable park bench for one, the chill out chair brings home the familiar comfortable posture with the backrest spread out like wings. Though conceptualised in 2019, the chair takes on new meaning since the outbreak of the pandemic with the extended backrest creating a natural social distancing mechanism.

Suitable for both outdoor and indoor use, Hoi’s chair allows one to relax no matter where they are – at home, in the office, or out in the garden.

Images: NGHOI Design Studio

