A new 1.7km carriageway at Truganina that will connect Stockland’s Mt. Atkinson and Grandview Communities is now officially under construction, following an official ceremony held by the developer and the City of Melton last week.

The $10 million road, titled Grand Boulevard, will improve the safety of many road users on their daily commute, including those moving between the two communities, the Edmund Rice Community Centre, Rockbank, the Western Freeway and Hopkins Road. A new intersection at Mt. Atkinson Road will additionally improve safety, ensuring community groups can access the surrounding area.

“For 70 years Stockland has created some of Australia’s most liveable communities across the country and has been committed to improving accessibility and safety for communities,” says Stockland Project Director, Ed Krushka.

“With the western growth corridor rapidly expanding and more than 267,000 people moving to the area since 2010, this vital piece of infrastructure will meet the needs of the growing Mt. Atkinson community. The new road will help to improve travel times; access to work, recreation and services; and safety that will benefit our current and prospective residents, as well as the wider community.”

Funded as works-in-kind under the Mt. Atkinson and Tarneit Plains Infrastructure Contributions Plan, the roadworks will additionally include two signalised intersections, with one being at Mt. Atkinson Road and another at Altezze Drive.

City of Melton Mayor Goran Kesic says the construction of the carriageway is a great result for the Stockland community residents, as well as the wider community.

“The start of construction for the dual carriageway project is a welcome addition for the area. Road improvements are high on the City of Melton’s agenda and we welcome the commitment from Stockland to bring the community an improved roadway to the Truganina community.

“The Grand Boulevard carriageway will improve safety and travel for residents and visitors alike and we look forward to seeing construction progress.”

The road project is expected to be finalised in mid-2023.