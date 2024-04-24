Logo
Wurriki Nyal Geelong
New campaign to reaffirm Victoria’s wide-ranging cultural offering

The Victorian Creative Cities Network – Melbourne, Geelong, Ballarat and Bendigo – has launched the Creative State of Mind, a campaign intent on enhancing Victoria’s creative reputation internationally.
New-campaign-reaffirm-Victoria-cultural-offering-1732001480.png

The collection of cities hope to become a haven for artists, makers and creators to thrive. Geelong is regarded as a city of design, Melbourne a city of literature and Ballarat a city of craft and folk art, while the Bendigo city and region is a place of gastronomy. All four cities have been accredited by UNESCO as being leaders in their own respective crafts.

$38 billion is funnelled into the state’s economy via its creative industries and forms part of Victoria’s cultural reputation. The Creative State of Mind Campaign looks to capture the creative spirit of the state and encourages visitors from home and abroad to experience the network.

Geelong was named as a City of Design in 2017 following decades of commitment to creating a thriving, prosperous and socially inclusive city, through its reimagination of urban spaces. The yearly Geelong Design Week is a showcase of the city’s commitment, featuring a vibrant array of events and exhibits reinforcing the town’s designation.

The Wurriki Nyal (pictured), the city’s civic precinct, Geelong Library & Heritage Centre and Geelong Arts Centre are all examples of high quality architectural responses located within the city CBD. Cox’s design for Wurriki Nyal comprises a collection of multi-scaled buildings arranged to form an inviting campus that maximises access to natural light, key views, existing pedestrian routes, and is responsive to its neighbouring built context – both heritage and modern.

The ARM Architecture-designed Library serves as a community gathering place and techno-resource centre for residents of one of Australia’s fastest growing regional cities. The practice aimed to celebrate the tradition of great libraries, resulting in a future-oriented building imagined within an organic structure.

The future Geelong Convention and Exhibition Centre, designed by Woods Bagot, will follow in the footsteps of Geelong’s outstanding public buildings. The practice says it plans to broaden the city’s social agenda with a variety of gathering spaces, public seating, and food and beverage outlets to benefit the local community and visitors alike.

