New build-to-rent development in Brisbane's Fortitude Valley to deliver 396 apartments
Sungard Property Group has submitted plans to develop a major build-to-rent (BTR) project in the heart of Brisbane’s vibrant Fortitude Valley.
Branko Miletic
13 Dec 2023 2m read View Author

New-build-to-rent-development-in-Brisbane-1732009941.png

Designed by Fraser & Partners, the proposed Winn Street BTR development will deliver 396 light-filled residential apartments in studio, one, two and three-bedroom configurations across two towers rising 20 and 25 storeys high. A 3-storey podium will house retail, grocery, cafe and wellness areas on the ground floor as well as commercial spaces on the first level, which will include offices, coworking spaces, and conference and lounge facilities among others.

Winn Street

Named Winn Street after the connecting street between Ann and McLachlan streets that the proposed development fronts, the 49,000sqm project offers substantial residential and community offerings including a bar, sunrise and sunset pools, lounging and BBQ zones, and function facilities in the podium area as well as rooftop gardens on both towers, complete with private dining pods and lounging spaces, library, laundry and even a dog wash.

“Being build-to-rent, Winn Street aligns with Fraser & Partners’ focus on asset ownership and supports the climate positive mindset and objectives of the practice,” explains Fraser & Partners associate director Jarryd Pearson.

Winn Street’s design incorporates 100% natural ventilation, and delivers a 30% reduction in solar gain as well as a 50% reduction in energy use. The landscape design by Urbis will cover an area of 1,240 square metres and feature native plants to establish harmony with the local ecosystem.

Sungard describes the residences as “a thoughtfully planned extension of these detailed common area experiences, which engage with the natural environment by considering aspect, light, views and organisation”.

“The build-to-rent market, which has been a mainstay in Europe and elsewhere overseas, is finally becoming more mainstream in Australia,” says Sungard chief executive Adrian Bogatez.

When completed in 2025, the project will add much-needed homes to Brisbane’s tight rental market, according to the developer.

Images: Architectural rendering of the proposed Winn Street development in Fortitude Valley (Source: Sungard Property Group)

