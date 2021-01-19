New app streamlines application process for Green Star rating

Green Building Council of Australia (GBCA) announces the launch of the first phase of Green Star Online, a new platform that allows projects to easily apply for a Green Star rating.

Green Star Online streamlines the application process and improves customer experience for project managers and GBCA members, GBCA CEO Davina Rooney explained.

“We know it’s important that the technology used to support Green Star evolves at the same pace as our rating tools. With the current overhaul of the Green Star rating system through our Future Focus program, it was important that we improve the customer experience with better technology,” she said.

GBCA has partnered with Australian software developer Build-Apps to develop Green Star Online, which will be delivered on Microsoft 365 utilising the Power Platform, globally recognised for its powerful reporting and data sharing capabilities. Build-Apps was selected for the project based on their extensive experience on the Microsoft platform as well as their sustainability experience and understanding of Green Star.

“Build-Apps are extremely proud to have been selected as the Microsoft Partner for the GBCA with the digitalisation of Green Star,” said Build-Apps CEO Liam Murray.

“Microsoft is committed to harnessing the power of technology to help everyone, everywhere build a more sustainable future. Our ongoing not-for-profit partnership with GBCA gives us the opportunity to work with an organisation making real change in the built environment,” said Tyrone Theodorides, director – Microsoft Technology Centre Sydney.

The staged development of Green Star Online will see the release of four online calculators in the first phase. This agile approach will give users the opportunity to explore the new platform and provide GBCA with feedback on its usability.

The complete platform is scheduled for release in May 2021, and will allow users to digitally manage the Green Star process, access guidelines, submit documentation and provide reporting capabilities.