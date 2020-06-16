New airport precinct to provide jobs bonanza

A range of plans for a major new industrial precinct on fringe of the new Western Sydney Airport have been approved by the NSW government, paving the way for a significant boost to jobs and investment in the region.

Approval of the $2.6 billion Mamre Road Precinct, one of 12 key precincts in the Western Sydney Aerotropolis, will unlock 850 hectares of new industrial land and see the creation of new public spaces and conservation areas.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian says the green light for the Precinct is a significant step forward in securing Western Sydney’s future as a global hub for logistics and advanced manufacturing.

“This land release will provide opportunities for international and domestic businesses to invest in Western Sydney, enabling major warehousing, logistics, manufacturing and circular economy operations to be established,” Berejikilian says.

“It will also bring a huge jobs boost to the region, creating opportunities for more than 5,200 jobs during the construction phase alone.”

Planning and Public Spaces Minister Rob Stokes said the Mamre Road Precinct will also include 50 hectares of open space, including new cycling and walking paths that will open up previously inaccessible land to the public. A further 70 hectares of conservation land, including the Cumberland Plain Woodland, will also be protected within the Precinct.

NSW minister for Jobs, Investment, Tourism and Western Sydney Stuart Ayres says the rezoning is another milestone in the transformation of the Western Parkland City into a thriving hub, with new jobs, homes, infrastructure and open spaces.

The first industrial estates for the Mamre Road Precinct are expected to be occupied from mid-2021. The Mamre Road Precinct was one of 24 projects included in Tranche 2 of the NSW Government’s Planning System Acceleration Program that is fast-tracking planning assessments to keep people in jobs and the economy moving during the COVID-19 crisis.

To date, the program has created opportunities for more than 16,400 direct jobs and almost $11 billion worth of economic investment across NSW.

Image: Supplied