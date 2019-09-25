New Sydney Fish Market receives $750m investment

Originally priced at $250 million in 2016, the new Sydney Fish Market has been approved for a $750 million investment.

Early construction works are expected to take place at the end of 2020, with the new fish market planned to open in 2024.

The fish market will be relocated to Blackwattle Bay, with the existing site being converted into a residential area.

The market’s design is the product of a collaboration between Danish architecture firm 3XN, as well as Australian firms BVN and Aspect Studios.

According to the architects, the new design centres around the idea of placemaking to create a sense of community at Blackwattle Bay.

Amphitheatre staircases connecting the plazas to the public market will act as a continuation of the landscape, establishing a foreshore promenade around Blackwattle Bay and creating a new public route along the water’s edge.

The structure will have a timber and aluminium roof with a distinct wavy structure that rises and falls to correspond with the program below. It will be multi-functional, serving as shading, daylighting, ventilation, rainwater collection and possibly a source of solar energy.

The market will also have a host of sustainable features, including passive design, native flora, a comprehensive recycling system and renewable energy. It is also planned to achieve a 6-Star Green Star rating.