New State Basketball Centre a score for Victoria
Completion has been reached on Victoria’s State Basketball Centre, designed by COX, which has been designed to cater for the growing number of basketball participants in the federation state.
Jarrod Reedie
06 Feb 2024 2m read View Author

The updated centre comprises 12 new indoor courts in addition to the six existing, high-performance training spaces for professional outfits, state-of-the-art gymnastics facilities, new administration spaces and an outdoor town square space.

$132 million was allocated by the Victorian Government to the project, with $27 from Knox City Council. Approximately 500 jobs were created as part of the construction process, while an additional 100 have been created now the centre has opened.

COX’s design response is predicated around the innovative undulating barrel vaulted roof, creating a new ground plane within the urban fringe that responds to the Dandenong Ranges to the east. A town square doubles as the facility’s new entrance.

A natural tonal palette is a reflection of the immediate parkland streetscape the facility finds itself within. Natural light flows into the space via clerestory windows while a central oculus provides a dramatic central feature and defining aspect to the space.

Builder ADCO Constructions worked with Development Victoria to source local materials for the project. Further works are underway to upgrade the existing original six basketball courts and surrounding admin and function spaces to further service the community and sport, due for completion by mid-2024.

