A new flexible co-working space has opened in the heart of Parramatta’s dynamic new master-planned CBD precinct. The GPT Group’s newest Space&Co. venue at 32 Smith Street is a sustainable building designed by Fender Katsalidis in consultation with Darug Elders, Traditional Custodians of the land. Taking inspiration from the Parramatta River, the design captures the river’s energy flow in the interior workspaces.

The CBD location of the co-working space in Parramatta addresses a felt need of many western Sydney residents who commute to the Sydney city centre for work on a daily basis. The new Space&Co. venue offers a workspace closer home, as well as a flexible working environment that fosters creativity and collaboration right in the heart of a modern, multicultural and upwardly mobile suburb.

The building design by Fender Katsalidis has a translucent and curved form with passive shading maximising the abundant natural light while the interiors flow in biophilic response to the river.

The Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander culture has been integrated into the development, with the foyer and collaboration spaces featuring beautiful contemporary artworks by Indigenous artists and natural materials woven into the fabric of the building.

The flexible workspaces at 32 Smith Street are equipped with high-speed internet, sit-stand desks, premium amenities, and modern and stylish spaces intended to spark both creativity and passion. A whole floor is dedicated to meeting, collaboration and connection spaces.

“We couldn’t be more excited to expand our unique offering to the Greater Western Sydney area. With a growing need for greater flexibility in where and when we work, Space&Co. provides a very modern opportunity to answer the need to work in a comfortable, harmonious environment. Comfort drives positivity, creativity and ideation that we hope to foster through our highly customised co-working spaces,” Shey Hooper, Space&Co. national director commented.

“It’s important to recognise that the value proposition of the office has changed. While many people still enjoy the feeling of sitting down at a workstation, we’re finding the biggest draw for coming back to the office is the capacity to connect and collaborate face-to-face, in spaces that allow teams to thrive,” Hooper added.

Angela Crossland, the national social sustainability manager at GPT, said, "The beauty of the experience at Space&Co. Parramatta is due to the involvement of the Darug people in the development of the wider building, identifying the cultural stories and interpretation of this in the built design. Tenants and visitors from the wider community can now learn about and share in Darug language, stories and culture at 32 Smith Street and its public realm.”

The building hosting Space&Co.’s newest location has recently been awarded a 6-Star Green Star Design Rating by the Green Building Council of Australia and a 5-Star NABERS Design Target Rating.