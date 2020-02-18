New South Brisbane multi-residential towers designed by bureau^proberts

Brisbane 1, a multi-residential development comprising 600 apartments, along with ground-floor retail space are set to change South Brisbane’s urban character and commercial viability.

The design features one, two and three-bedroom apartments, in addition to three and four-bedroom penthouses, while rooftop terraces with views of the Brisbane River, along with a vast communal garden for gatherings, have been designed to enhance high-density living by fostering a sense of community and connection with the wider neighbourhood.

According to bureau^proberts’ managing and creative director Liam Proberts, liveability was prioritised in the design.

“By maximising amenities, outlooks and green spaces, the design encourages liveability and subtly responds to the dynamic atmosphere of the cultural and entertainment precinct of Southbank,” Proberts says.

Known for its formidable reputation in subtropical design, the practice was also determined Brisbane 1 be environmentally sustainable. The solution lay in optimising solar orientation and facilitating natural ventilation to help reduce carbon emissions by minimising reliance on artificial lighting and mechanical cooling.

Broader-scale environmental strategies include the installation of Stormwater Quality Treatment Devices in order to safeguard the Brisbane River from potential pollution of the water system.

In addition to responding to environmental considerations, the practice was equally well considered when accommodating the site’s irregular shape. Accustomed to navigating these types of challenges, bureau^proberts’ director Terry McQuillan relished the opportunity to unlock the site’s full potential.

“The triangular shape of the site allowed us to explore complex shapes in a configuration that both maximised views and provided powerful visual impact from every angle of the towers’ facades,” McQuillan says.

The result, he says, is a crystalline form inspired by one single stone mass, eroded by water to create three distinctive towers. Corners are marked by these sculptured forms with figures intensified at each point of the triangles. The design called for rigorous testing of mass, form and planning.

Images: Supplied