UNSW Sydney has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Australian electric vehicle (EV) producer and supplier Nexport to develop a joint laboratory for zero emissions and sustainable transport initiatives.

Under the terms of the agreement, the University and Nexport will jointly create the purpose-built TechnoLogistics Lab for UNSW students and researchers to design and progress sustainable zero emissions technologies for electric buses.

The lab will be established in partnership with the Research Centre for Integrated Transport Innovation (rCITI) at UNSW’s School of Civil and Environmental Engineering.

Research will focus on creating a platform for shared zero emissions logistics and mobility, electronic transport and grid infrastructure integration, human factor design, automotive development and battery swapping functionality, energy management software and hydrogen storage systems for heavy vehicles.

The initial portfolio of projects will focus on design and development of multi-use logistics and mobility vehicles, better integration of transport and grid infrastructure, next generation energy management platforms for zero-emission buses as well as hydrogen storage systems for deployment in heavy vehicles.

The projects will be delivered over a three-year timeframe.

