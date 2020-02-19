Architectus appointed to design new bridges at Perth Airport

National architecture and design studio Architectus has been appointed to design the new bridges that will incorporate ramps and lifts and will connect passengers to the aircraft through new dual aero bridges.

Perth Airport’s Terminal 1 International connects to over 19 international destinations. In the original design of the international terminal building completed in 1986, departing passengers were required to descend from the second-floor departure concourse, and walk down several flights of stairs to reach the aircraft link bridge level.

Since its opening a few decades ago, the terminal has gone through numerous upgrades in both departures and arrivals facilities as well as general expansion except for three gates (52 to 54), which continue to maintain the original stair configuration.

Architectus’ project scope includes the redesign of specified international gates to improve operational efficiencies, travellers’ ease of access and aircraft turnaround times. New link bridges incorporating ramps and lifts that connect passengers to the aircraft level and new dual aero bridges will also be designed.

Architectus principal and Perth studio leader Mark Mitcheson-Low, senior associate Alf Seeling says,

"Together with Perkins Builders our team at Architectus are looking forward to creating a new seamless and pleasant literal gateway to Perth.”

Principal and Perth Studio Leader Mark Mitcheson-Low says, “Architectus is currently working nationally across all major airports, including Western Sydney Airport’s rail feasibility and projects at Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane airports. We are pleased to be able to bring our national and international experience to enhance and improve facilities at Perth Airport.”