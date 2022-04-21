Penrith City Council is one step closer to bringing to life its proposed industrial employment hub at 158-164 Old Bathurst Road, Emu Plains following the formal submission of a Development Application.

The development will subdivide the 16.29 hectare site into 40 small-to-medium industrial lots giving many businesses the opportunity to relocate to Western Sydney which will support jobs in the region.

Penrith Mayor Tricia Hitchen says the Council is intent on revitalising the city to support economic growth.

“Council is playing a leading role to drive economic growth and productivity for our city by identifying strategic sites for employment and industrial lands, such as 158-164 Old Bathurst Road,” she says.

“The proposed industrial precinct at 158-164 Old Bathurst Road will leverage this advantage, drive opportunities for Penrith and inject an estimated $36.4 million into the local economy each year. It will also help us to achieve our employment targets by generating around 300-350 ongoing jobs in key industries such as advanced manufacturing, e-commerce and construction.

“COVID-19 has accelerated the growth of the industrial property market with increasing ecommerce requirements causing companies to look towards Western Sydney for more space to strengthen their supply chains.

“The industrial precinct at 158-164 Old Bathurst Road is a strategic project for Council to attract investment to our city and deliver on the under supply of industrial land to support businesses to start-up or scale-up.”

A landscaping plan has been included in the DA to ensure extensive greenery will be delivered, in line with Penrith Council’s Cooling the City strategy. Council will enhance the wetlands on site as an important ecological feature, which will also provide workers with improved public amenity.

The site was acquired by Penrith Council from concrete pipe supplier Rocia in June 2021. Council believes many businesses will look to take advantage of the site’s proximity to the M4 Motorway, Emu Plains train station and future Western Sydney International Airport.

To find out more about the 158-164 Old Bathurst Road project, visit penrith.city/oldbathurstroad.

Image: Supplied