Consultations will soon begin on developing a Commonwealth-led National Energy Performance Strategy.

The announcement by Assistant Minister for Climate Change and Energy Jenny McAllister of a new national strategy being put in place by the Federal Government to create a high energy performance economy was perhaps the biggest highlight of the 2022 National Energy Efficiency Summit held in Sydney last week.

“For too long, Australia’s efforts at reducing emissions and cutting energy costs have lacked a national plan that will deliver a high energy performance economy,” she says.

“We’re acting to put in place a strategy that will help us create a high energy performance economy, meet our emissions reduction targets, and enable us to put downward pressure on energy prices.

“And we’re doing this important work in consultation with state and territory governments, businesses, households and community groups across the nation.”

Attendees at the summit have welcomed the announcement as an important first step to harness the power of energy efficiency in reducing emissions, lowering energy bills, and improving productivity. The delegates also called on all governments to consult and develop an ambitious national energy efficiency target to 2030, backed by a robust, fully funded set of policies and programs to deliver it, and help address the energy affordability, climate change and health crisis.

However, for Australia to meet the 2030 energy efficiency target, a rapid review of state and national policies is needed along with a new economy-wide framework for energy efficiency.

The surging global energy prices and a worsening climate crisis make a strong case for energy efficiency. With several households and businesses struggling with high energy bills, and many living in dangerously cold or hot homes, a rapid uptake of energy efficiency programs will immediately reduce energy bills and prevent energy hardship; slash emissions at least cost; reduce reliance on fossil fuels and improve energy security; enhance health and wellbeing; and reduce poverty and inequality.

There were several takeaways from the summit in terms of solutions to Australia’s current energy challenges that could be implemented today:

Retrofitting poorly performing homes, prioritising low-income households

Building high-quality, climate-safe new homes

Auditing, monitoring and improving energy efficiency in businesses

Upgrading industry with new, efficient clean technologies

Changing how we use energy to align with renewable energy production

Summit delegates also outlined key priorities for federal, state and territory governments to increase energy efficiency:

reforming the National Energy Objectives and energy market regulation to promote an efficiency-first approach, supercharge equipment energy efficiency standards and implement vehicle fuel efficiency standards;

deploying energy efficiency upgrades in low-income housing, adopting 7 star new housing by 2023 nationally, implementing mandatory energy performance disclosure of existing homes and minimum energy efficiency rental standards by 2025;

expanding coverage of NABERS and the Commercial Buildings Disclosure program and rapidly incentivising electrification and retrofit of existing commercial buildings; and,

jumpstarting industrial transformation by extending business energy efficiency education and advice, and creating an industrial decarbonisation strategy.

Edwina MacDonald, acting CEO, Australian Council of Social Service, says, “ACOSS welcomes the Government’s commitment to develop a national energy performance strategy to help address the energy affordability, health and climate change crisis, and reduce poverty and inequality.”

“The strategy should prioritise energy efficiency upgrades in low-income housing, including dwellings in the social and private rental sectors and those owned by low-income homeowners,” she adds.

About the Government acknowledging the importance of energy efficiency as a critical tool in Australia’s net zero journey, Energy Efficiency Council CEO Luke Menzel says, “Today, we see the beginning of a new chapter in energy efficiency. The combined efforts of the organisations represented at today’s summit stands a strong chance of achieving a triple win – lowering bills for consumers, reducing emissions, and making the Australian economy more productive and competitive.”

Ken Morrison, chief executive, Property Council of Australia, says, “Today marks a critical and welcome milestone with the Government’s commitment to a national energy efficiency strategy. Australians are facing skyrocketing energy bills and cost of living pressures and policies that will reduce energy bills and slash emissions are a no brainer.”

“Australia’s residential and commercial buildings account for a quarter of Australia’s emissions and around half of Australia’s electricity consumption. If we can make buildings far more energy efficient, we’ll reduce greenhouse emissions faster and more cheaply than many other options, and it will also mean we need to spend less on expensive network infrastructure, which will be good for consumers.”

Image: https://blog.higgins.com.au/blog/7-ways-to-improve-energy-efficiency-in-your-building