Multiplex’s new high-rise adds another landmark to Melbourne’s skyline

Melbourne Grand, a $470-million, 58-level high-rise residential apartment tower in Melbourne’s CBD is now complete with residents beginning to move into their new homes. Built by premier construction company Multiplex for the developer, Central Equity, Melbourne Grand, which stands 200 metres above street level, represents an impressive new landmark on the city’s skyline.

Boasting a prime location at 560 Lonsdale Street in Melbourne’s CBD, Melbourne Grand was designed by high-profile architects Guilford Bell + Graham Fisher. This luxury development offers 646 residential apartments in one, two and three-bedroom configurations, with spacious living areas, high ceilings and floor-to-ceiling, double-glazed windows allowing sweeping views of Melbourne’s CBD. The kitchens are fitted out with composite stone benchtops, feature lighting, soft-close high gloss cabinetry, German tapware and high-quality Miele appliances.

Melbourne Grand residents have access to the exclusive Lonsdale Club located on Level 10, which offers premium facilities including a spacious lounge, banquet room, coffee bar, luxe theatre, indoor pool, sauna, gym, yoga studio, BBQs and an outdoor area.

The project also included the restoration of one of Melbourne’s oldest buildings – the heritage-listed neighbouring 556 Lonsdale Street building, which was constructed between 1855 and 1878, and now integrated into the Melbourne Grand development.

Construction work on the Melbourne Grand project commenced almost three years ago, with over 2,400 people employed onsite throughout the project. Working within the tight confines of one of Melbourne’s busy pedestrian laneways and legal precinct was challenging, as was the execution of the project in the middle of significant COVID-19 restrictions. Multiplex utilised innovative construction methods such as façade installation behind formwork screens, as well as precast elements for cantilevered sections.

“We are thrilled to deliver this landmark high-rise apartment tower for Central Equity whilst simultaneously helping preserve some of Melbourne’s history with the restoration of 556 Lonsdale Street. Melbourne Grand brings luxury, health and lifestyle and entertainment facilities to Melbourne’s CBD and despite the challenges we faced last year, we are proud to deliver this iconic new vertical community on time,” said Graham Cottam, regional managing director of Multiplex Victoria.

With the completion of Melbourne Grand, Multiplex has delivered a total of 18 projects for Central Equity including award-winning residential towers such as Southbank Place, Southbank Grand and Southbank One.