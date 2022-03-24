Designs for the new Home of the Matildas at the La Trobe University, Bundoora were released recently, marking an important milestone in the development of the world-class football facility for players of all levels.

Construction work has commenced at the La Trobe University Sports Park, with Stage 1 of the premium football destination to deliver five hybrid, natural and synthetic pitches, with grandstand seating for over 800 spectators and a full capacity in excess of 3,000 around the show pitch. The Sports Park is a world-class precinct for teaching, research, community participation and elite sport.

A collaborative partnership of key stakeholders including the Victorian Government, Australian Government, Football Victoria, Football Australia and La Trobe University will deliver this purpose-built State Football Centre alongside a State Rugby Union Centre to serve both football and rugby players.

Funded by a $101.1 million grant announced by the Victorian Government in 2021 along with a $15 million commitment made by the Federal Government in 2020, the Home of the Matildas sports precinct is scheduled to be ready ahead of the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023.

The Commonwealth Matildas will have their very own purpose-built, high-performance home base at the precinct in time to prepare for the World Cup event. To be available for the team's exclusive use whenever they are in camp, the facility also provides an elite training environment for Football Australia to train its national women’s squads.

The new sports precinct will also house a base and facilities for Rugby Victoria with the State Rugby Centre of Excellence to provide training, development and recovery facilities for high performance players, and match day facilities for the Melbourne Rebels Super W team.

A purpose-built Futsal pitch for Victoria’s Futsal community is also part of the development plans.

Minister for Tourism, Sport and Major Events Martin Pakula said, “This project delivers major benefits for football, rugby, the university and the local community – and it will create 600 jobs during construction.”

“Our investment also helps to level the playing field for women and girls in sport, providing high performance facilities for our current and future champions.”

In addition to La Trobe University students having access to many of the facilities, student placements and research studies, grassroots community sports clubs will also have extensive access to most facilities for training and development programs.

“This integrated sports project will be a huge win for our community, making Bundoora a home for elite athletes and providing new facilities for locals to use and enjoy,” member for Bundoora Colin Brooks says.

Project highlights include a FIFA and AFC compliant elite training facility; 5 pitches including a premium FIFA standard hybrid show pitch, FIFA standard natural turf pitch and FIFA standard synthetic pitch; a purpose built international standard Futsal pitch; 400m² high performance gym; sports science zone; elite level recovery/wet area; multiple change rooms; auditorium and 3 configurable team meeting rooms; 800-seat grandstand; function spaces and bar overlooking the main pitch; public café; media production centre and broadcast spaces; and administrative spaces among others.

“This world class precinct will support not only our national teams, but provide the entire Victorian football family with facilities and opportunities never before seen in our state,” Football Victoria president, Antonella Care added.

The Home of the Matildas is due for completion by March 2023.

Image: Artist’s impression of the main entry of The Home of the Matildas at La Trobe University (Photo: Football Victoria)