AVID Property Group has begun construction on a new land lease community for downsizers and retirees in Hervey Bay, Queensland.

AVID had recently announced its entry into the Australian land lease community market with the launch of the Vantage brand, which aims to deliver high-quality purpose-built communities for Australia’s ageing population. Under the land lease model, homeowners will pay a simple weekly site fee to cover management and maintenance of the community, access to all amenities and local council rates.

Located on a 23-hectare site in the heart of the Fraser Coast, the new community, Vantage Hervey Bay is the first project in the region for AVID and will provide 300 brand-new homes for over 55s along with resort-inspired amenities.

According to Lang, AVID chose Hervey Bay for one of its first land lease communities because of the idyllic coastal location and market demand.

“We see Vantage Hervey Bay appealing to Australians wanting to take advantage of a relaxed coastal lifestyle while enjoying the benefits of living in a brand-new, low maintenance home in a secure environment,” Lang says.

“With more than three hectares of green space and a range of community facilities – like a clubhouse, pool, tennis courts, gym and a bowling green – the new community has been carefully designed to provide residents with a sense of freedom, convenience and security.”

