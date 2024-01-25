The Griffin Theatre Company has moved a step closer to realising their dream for a permanent home, following the submission of a development application for their site on Nimrod Street in Darlinghurst, Sydney.

Designed by award-winning architect Tim Greer of Tonkin Zulaikha Greer (TZG), the new Griffin Theatre will be built on the site of their existing home – the historic SBW Stables Theatre, which the theatre company acquired along with the neighbouring terrace home in 2022, using a generous $5 million grant from the Neilson Foundation.

Established in 1979 and now in their 45th year of operation, Griffin Theatre is “Australia’s only theatre company solely dedicated to developing and staging Australian plays”. Operating out of the Stables Theatre from the start, Griffin is in the heart of Sydney’s Kings Cross/Darlinghurst cultural precinct.

The planning proposal, which was approved last year, stated that the redevelopment “will allow for Griffin Theatre Company to continue the longstanding use of 10 Nimrod Street as a theatre, and its future expansion into 12 Nimrod Street. Incorporating 12 Nimrod Street will allow the theatre to redevelop and secure its long-term viability”.

Additionally, the theatre is located within the City Fringe area in City Plan 2036 – an area identified for future growth in innovation and creative sectors and as a home for cultural activity.

Key improvements incorporated in the new design for the theatre include a 140-seat auditorium, up from the existing 105 seats; an integrated rehearsal space; a spacious foyer and bar that will also be used as a multipurpose performance space; a lift that will make the theatre wheelchair-accessible for the first time in its history; additional capacity for storage, lighting and other technology for the production of plays; improved sightlines from the audience seats to the stage; and larger areas for food and beverage service.

The architects have also retained the unique kite-shaped dimensions of the Stables Theatre stage in the new building’s design. The existing buildings will be demolished ahead of construction.

The redevelopment will be funded by a $5 million contribution from the NSW Government’s Creative Capital Fund while a further $5 million will be raised by the Griffin Theatre Company from their donors and supporters.

The reopening of the theatre will create a new, nationally-significant hub for Australian storytelling, the company said in a statement. “When we reopen the theatre in 2026, it will be the place where artists continue to create powerful and resonant theatre experiences for our audiences, and lead the way in the evolution of Australian storytelling.”

Image credit: Architect's rendering of Griffin Theatre from Craigend Street © TZG Architects