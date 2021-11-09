Accolade Wines last week released concept designs for its brand new Cellar Door, located in the Barossa Valley.

The multi-million-dollar project has been designed by Adelaide-based practice studio-gram. It will offer premium multi-brand wine experiences for visitors to the region, as well as being delivered in time to capitalise on both state and international borders re-opening.

The designs are modelled on the contemporary Australian vernacular, and work seamlessly amongst the site’s natural landscape. The purpose-built space spans over 600sq metres and will be built adjacent to the existing heritage cellar, working winery and accompanying native landscaped grounds. The project will sit on the site of the current St Hallett Cellar Door, located in Tanunda.

National Cellar Door Manager, Andrew McDowell says the new site features a first-class restaurant and functions facility, as well as the cellar door and tasting room showcasing the Grant Burge, St Hallett and Rolf Binder premium wine brands in one location.

“Putting the customer experience to the forefront of our thinking has driven this project. We have spent a lot of time getting the concept right, making sure we are enhancing the site, whilst protecting the heritage and history – to create a true destination for these three celebrated wine brands,” he says.

“This architectural firm (studio-gram) is renowned for their beautifully designed hospitality venues across Australia. They understand the needs and function of a venue. They design in a way to mitigate issues, and in this instance have channelled the Australian hues and landscape, to create a bespoke space with a unique personality. Their designs celebrate natural features and materials that culminate in a place you want to visit, a place you want to enjoy – we are thrilled with their vision.”

studio-gram Principal, Dave Bickmore, says the practice is delighted to have created an iconic destination in the Barossa alongside Accolade Wines.

“The project places wining and dining at the centre of the design. Spaces are carved out to create vaults for tasting, eating and cellaring. In each of these modes, the architecture is there to support and enlighten the human experience, and the interior becomes a canvas for a play of dappled light and shadow cast from the vast gum tree canopies above,” he says.

McDowell says that he intends to ensure the gastronomic experience will be the perfect marriage between a premium offering in a relaxed atmosphere.

“We will be inviting leading operators from around the country to partner with us in this exciting opportunity.”

Accolade Wines worked in conjunction with both Barossa Tourism and the South Australian Tourism Commission to deliver a premium destination product. The design process has been through extensive consultation with local residents and other expert consultants. The project is currently being assessed by The Barossa Council for planning approval.

Images: Supplied