New Brisbane passive house designed to fight against climate change

Vanquish is a ground-breaking passive house project being built by the Brisbane-based property development company, Solaire Properties to demonstrate the future of housing while mitigating climate change.

Designed in collaboration with award-winning architectural firm, Joe Adsett Architects, Vanquish is located in inner city Auchenflower and has been planned as the world’s first subtropical passive house and Australia’s largest architectural home with full passive house certification.

Currently in the final stages of building, the passive house property is expected to enter the market early May 2020.

Solaire managing director Harley Weston says, “With increasing concerns around climate change, carbon reduction, poor air quality and living a cleaner life, the need for solutions like passive housing are pressing and potential buyers are already showing strong interest in the property.

We have also been approached by one of Australia’s largest developers who wants to come through the property to gain an understanding of our work, pointing to growth in this area.”

Solaire has also collaborated with Redback Technologies, the University of Queensland and Steibel Eltron for trialling new inverters and heat pumps for domestic hot water and different forms of stored energy. The house is also being vacuum tested to ensure complete air tightness.

In addition to a 90 percent reduction in heating and cooling requirement, the design also ensures internal air quality that even filters out pollens, eliminating smoke, pollution and motorway soot from everyday life to create a healthier environment.

Built on 454 square metres, the 380sqm home offers generous 270-degree views of both Paddington and the city from the third-storey elevated roof deck. Vanquish is designed and built in alignment with the German ‘passivhaus’ architectural approach, which combines high-performance double glazing, insulation and an airtight building envelope to create a comfortable indoor environment regardless of the environmental conditions outside, without relying on energy-dependent artificial heating or cooling systems.

A passive certified home maintains a comfortable 23-degree Celsius temperature and excellent indoor air quality at a fraction of the usual energy costs.

The design and build of the spacious open-plan style luxurious home focussed on three aspects: future-proofing to allow for multigenerational living and cater for different needs into the future; high levels of energy efficiency across all platforms optimised through home automation; and, selection of sustainable and environment-friendly materials ensuring chemical-free living.

The outcome is cleaner air, with fewer pollutants and a lower risk of condensation, resulting in a healthier indoor environment.