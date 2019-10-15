New 65km Sydney walking trail opens window to local history

The Great West Walk, a new 65-kilometre walking trail from Parramatta CBD to the foot of the Blue Mountains, was recently launched by the NSW planning and public spaces minister Rob Stokes.

A community-led initiative, the route was mapped by the Walking Volunteers, an enthusiastic group of hikers, to showcase some of the region’s most vibrant cultural spaces, beautiful landscapes and old architecture.

This group has previously helped deliver a number of great Sydney walks including the 760-kilometre Sydney Harbour and Coastal Walking Network from Barrenjoey on the Northern Beaches to Port Hacking in Sutherland.

The continuous walking trail traverses through Parramatta, Blacktown and Penrith Local Government Areas.

“The Great West Walk crosses through towns, parks and woodlands, over rivers and bridges, and past some of Australia’s oldest buildings housed in Parramatta Park,” says Stokes.

“This is a huge win for Western Sydney residents and tourists and a fantastic example of the Government, community, landowners and Councils coming together to create high quality public open spaces.”

The route forms part of the Sydney Green Grid, an interlinked green network of walkways, cycleways, parks and open spaces across Greater Sydney that aims to connect town centres, public transport hubs, and major residential areas with a view to maximising quality of life and wellbeing of residents.