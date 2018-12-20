New $150M Populous-designed stadium to be built in Melbourne

Global architectural firm Populous has designed the new stadium being built by the Western Melbourne Group (WMG) for their new club, which is all set to join the A-League from next season.

The design concepts for the $150-million sports stadium in Western Melbourne were revealed recently by WMG.

The Western Melbourne club’s home stadium will be built on land awarded by the Wyndham Council to the group. The scope of the privately funded stadium’s development work will also cover the improvement of neighbouring buildings. The Wyndham Council will be fast-tracking all the necessary permits for the stadium development.

The football club will be the first A-League team to have their own private stadium. A-League’s expansion is expected to take the game to the next level, and even into Asia, according to WMG board director and former Socceroo Steve Horvat.

Well known sports and business executive Kate Roffey will oversee the deal on behalf of the Wyndham City Council. To seat 15,000, the new stadium designed by Populous will also include a training complex, a sports science treatment centre and research institutes. WMG announced that the stadium will be entirely funded through private investment, allowing government funds to be utilised for community clubs.

Construction is expected to begin in 2019. Until the stadium is completed, the new club will be based at Geelong’s Kardinia Park.

Images: Populous