Becoming the largest architecture firm in Australia to do so, Fender Katsalidis has been certified carbon neutral by Climate Active, as the practice moves toward implementing sustainability initiatives across all projects and its operations.

The practice has paved the way for sustainable practice on a national scale, and is intent on turning around the built environment industry’s environmental impacts, with the industry accounting for almost a quarter of the nation’s greenhouse gas emissions and more than half of electricity consumption

The practice says its new projects will be focused on achieving net zero outcomes and the business itself will offset its total carbon dioxide equivalent into programs with the greatest impact.

“We are willing to play our part in reducing carbon emissions through effective and measurable efforts and encourage others in the industry to do the same,” says Principal Chris Johnson.

“Architects create buildings and spaces for us all, so we recognise the power we have to positively impact the environment, both local and globally, to move toward a healthy and sustainable future for as many people as possible.

“In line with our values, we are proud to be certified carbon neutral and align with many of our clients who are placing sustainability at the forefront of their buildings.”

The certification is key in keeping organisations accountable for their actions and efforts in maintaining carbon neutrality.

In addition to its immediate actions, the practice aims to achieve the following:

Life cycle emissions on all of its buildings will be individually optimised through the design process, so that they too can be carbon neutral certified (by December 2025)

All projects will be regenerative or have net positive impacts (by December 2030).

The practice has completed noteworthy sustainable projects across Australia that have involved innovation and many firsts for the country. These include:

NewActon precinct in Canberra, featuring a 6-star Green Star design rating for the commercial building and an average NatHERS rating of 8 stars for the residential apartments

Paragon, residential tower in Melbourne with Australia’s largest vertical solar system

Midtown Centre, Australia’s first full commercial building join through an adaptive reuse process that saves 37 per cent carbon emissions compared to a new build

More information on Fender Katsalidis becoming certified carbon neutral can be found here.