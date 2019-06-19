Net Zero the top priority for new GBCA CEO

The Green Building Council of Australia (GBCA) chief executive officer Davina Rooney has reiterated the organisation’s commitment to achieving the zero carbon goal within Australia’s built environment.

Building on the impressive legacy of her predecessor Romilly Madew AO, who led the GBCA’s sustained efforts to decarbonise Australia’s building industry, Rooney will continue to prioritise the drive to achieving the net zero objective.

“Twelve months ago the GBCA kicked off what has been an extremely deep and meaningful consultation with industry about the evolution of Green Star.

“Since 2003 we’ve seen more than 2,250 projects registered under Green Star – an absolutely phenomenal achievement and one we are determined to build on even further.

“I am thrilled to have the opportunity to take forward the transformational work Romilly, the entire GBCA team and its members commenced with the evolution of the Green Star rating tools that we call Future Focus.

“The net zero benchmark has been set – now we’re navigating the path to achieving it. And we’re doing it in partnership with industry,” Rooney says.

According to Rooney, GBCA has carried out consultations with almost 600 participants, which she believes is a powerful testament to industry’s engagement and passion for leading the net zero transformation.

“What is clear in the proposals for Green Star’s evolution that we’ve put to industry is that we have listened and taken on board their feedback,” says Rooney.

“That’s why when 100 percent of respondents agreed that Green Star buildings should meet the Paris Agreement target of 1.5°C, we have proposed that all 6 Star Green Star buildings be mandated net zero carbon."

Rooney says the GBCA is making Green Star more accessible while maintaining and increasing their standards. This will enable people working on Green Star projects to spend more time focusing on the sustainability outcomes rather than the certification paperwork.

The GBCA’s Carbon Positive Roadmap outlines the policies and actions required to achieve decarbonisation in the built environment and contribute to Australia’s international carbon reduction obligations. One of the key steps is creating sustainable buildings through government-led procurement. Rooney will be engaging with the Morrison Government and Emissions Reductions Minister Angus Taylor on the steps needed to achieve decarbonisation in the Australian built environment.

