Nepenthe’s sustainable cellar door showcases the Adelaide Hills

Australian Vintage has officially opened its Adelaide Hills Nepenthe cellar door following an extensive design process overseen by Black Rabbit Architects + Interiors.

Featuring a design that encapsulates the grandeur of the iconic wine region, the new facility features four distinct spaces, which allows for increased visitation, events and experiences.

An Apex room for VIP experiences, a gallery, deck and a barrel room which opens out to the lawns feature within the reimagined Nepenthe. The company’s commitment to sustainability is embedded deeply within the project, with onsite solar panels powering the facility and locally sourced hardwood and sandstone featured throughout.

“We’re proud to present our new Nepenthe Cellar Door in the beautiful Adelaide Hills,” says Australian Vintage CEO Craig Garvin.

“The redevelopment has allowed us to create an exceptional cellar door experience that showcases the best of what South Australia and our talented Winemakers have to offer. With the opening of Nepenthe, we enter a new era of wine experiences in the region.”

Black Rabbit Director Sean Humphries says the design response seeks to frame the surrounding landscape.

“The brief for the Nepenthe cellar door was to create both a new home and a new experience for the Nepenthe label – a warm and inviting space that captures the best of the location and showcases the vineyard.

“Our approach was to create a series of memorable and inviting moments that draws one in to experience a remarkable outlook, whilst enjoying a glass of vino…all in a space that captures the Hills sense of welcoming and hospitality.”

Curved leather lounges and bespoke dining tables created by Agostino and Brown and Timberwolf respectively pay homage to local craftsmanship. Tables and seating by both Arquette and Barnaby Lane and handmade ceramics by the Noosa-based KW Ceramics further enhance the Australian flavour.

Nepenthe Winemaker James Evers says the new cellar door will perfectly celebrate and showcase the brand’s portfolio.

“For decades, our approach to winemaking has been minimal intervention with maximum quality results. Now with the outstanding new cellar door experience, we can showcase the vibrant, fresh and textural point-winning wines that we produce here, including our 94-point Sauvignon Blanc and our new release APEX Pinot Noir.” he says.

The new Nepenthe cellar door is now open daily from 10am-5pm at 93 Jones Road, Balhannah. For more information, visit nepenthe.com.