Neometro has pulled the covers back on its fourth Brunswick offering, located at Nine Wilson Ave. With its renders now released, the developer has offered more insight as to how the building will look and interact with its surroundings.

The development will comprise 58 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, alongside eight commercial spaces and 15 lofts, that can be easily customised by the occupant. The project will stand alongside Neometro’s Jewell Station Village, 17 Union St and One Wilson Ave developments, completing a comprehensive sustainable precinct in Melbourne’s inner north.

In close proximity to Princes Park and Royal Park, the apartment complex will forms of the Moreland City Council’s plan to improve the streetscape of Wilson Avenue between Sydney Road and Jewell Station, with residents within the precinct having improved access to public transport and Brunswick’s hospitality and retail offerings.

Neometro Director, James Tutton, says the development channels the architecture of Milan and Barcelona, with an increased sense of connection to the street and neighbourhood.

“The development of Nine Wilson Avenue will mark the completion of the Jewell Station Village and will be a thriving part of Brunswick that connects to a range of amenities. With an emphasis on access to retailers, trams, trains, bike paths and parklands, we’ve ensured this build helps promote better health and community connection,” he says.

With a facade defined by a striking red concrete finish, the design utilises texture, repetition, depth and shadow to create its own distinct identity within its Jewell surroundings. MAA Principal, Karen Alcock, says it was important the design referenced Jewell Station’s longevity and significance to the Brunswick community.

“We wanted to reference Jewell’s robust and timeless brickwork, and then amplify it beyond the realm of familiarity,” she says.

“For example, the predominant exterior material is cast concrete with red oxide pigment—a signature of Neometro’s commitment to making buildings that will last lifetimes. Integrating the pigment into the materiality ensures the facade will respond well to change and even improve with age.”

The building has been considered by MAA at three scales – the neighbourhood, the shared spaces within the building and the private realm. Colour is a key consideration amongst each scale to provide visual clarity and continuity as occupants transition from the street to the building’s communal garden and into the home.

“From its colour to its sculptural form and scale, Nine Wilson Ave is a bold gesture. It’s success stems from close collaboration, not only between Neometro and myself, but with the traders and contractors with whom we partnered. This concept - this colour - could only have been brought to life with design and construction working hand in hand, at every step in the process,” Alcock says.

All interiors are designed to function well and provide comfort over many years, with emphasis on the contemporary considerations of natural light, thermal efficiency and spatial flexibility. Both the design and material palette are guided by more than 30 years of testing and refinement to create apartments that wear in, not out.

To find out more about the development, click here.