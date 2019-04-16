The National Trust (NSW) has announced the shortlist for its annual National Trust Heritage Awards, which acknowledges and celebrates the greatest innovation, conservation, education and advocacy with a view to preserving or protecting natural, built and cultural heritage in New South Wales over the past year.

Assessed by an independent panel of judges across 11 categories, award entries are received from the building design and architecture sector, community groups, the culture and arts sector including galleries and libraries, leading researchers and publishers, and many more.

"The National Trust has highlighted the best of the best in the conservation, education and advocacy in all facets of our heritage for quarter of a century,” says Debbie Mills, CEO of the National Trust (NSW).

The National Trust Heritage Awards Shortlist in no indicative order are:

Category: Conservation Built Heritage

Projects that relate to conservation of our built heritage including capital works and repair. These projects may include buildings, structures or sites, urban precincts, commercial items, places of worship, houses, interiors, additions, industrial heritage, infill or collections.

Shortlisted:

Bathurst Station Masters Cottage Refurbishment

Glebe Public School Conservation Works

Joan Sutherland Theatre Northern Foyer Lift & Passageway

Kingscliff Community Buildings Restoration

Oldbury Cottage Berrima

Parramatta North Conservation Works

Roseneath, Parramatta

Newcastle University House

Upper Canal Rectification Works

Wilcannia Post Office

Bathurst Station Masters Cottage Refurbishment

Category: Adaptive Re-use

The National Trust of Australia (New South Wales)

Projects that complement and utilise existing heritage fabric, re-purposed and new developments that are sympathetic to the traditional uses of a site and its structures, and protect the heritage integrity.

Shortlisted:

Fenwick Stone Building

State library of NSW

Tayim at Evan’s Stores

Tenterfield Isolation Ward Restoration

State Library of NSW

Category: Conservation Landscape

Projects that relate to the conservation of our landscape heritage, including management and conservation. Conservation of natural, urban and cultural landscapes including Indigenous places of significance are included in this category.

Shortlisted:

AILA NSW Landscape Heritage Study

Mungo Fossil Footprint Conservation Project

Natural Heritage Management: The grey headed flying fox

Category: Conservation Interiors & Objects

Projects that relate to the conservation of historic interiors and objects. Movable objects are also included in this category.

Shortlisted:

Acquisition, conservation and relocation of the Tram Sheds WWI Memorial

City of Parramatta Archaeological Collection

The Melocco Room, Central Station

NSW Railways Remembers: Central Station Honour Board Reinstatement

Restoration of Thornton Station Waiting Rooms

Category: Education & Interpretation

Projects that serve to educate about, or interpret, our heritage in an engaging way. This may include curriculum-based educational projects and resources, and specific interpretation projects relating to a place or item.

Shortlisted:

Convict Love Token Outreach Project

Interpreting the Rayner Hoff sculpture in the Anzac Memorial

Sisters of Mercy

Category: Heritage Resources

Resources that promotes the conservation of our heritage. This may include research, archaeological resources, heritage guidelines, fact sheets, field guides and heritage studies, both in print and online.

Shortlisted:

Addison Road Community Centre Conservation Management Plan

Chinese Gardens of Friendship

NSW Department of Education Binishell Strategy Stage 1

Sydney Trains Historic Painting Practices and Guidelines

True Australians and Pioneers: Chinese Migration to the Orange Region of NSW

Chinese Gardens of Friendship

Category: Heritage Publications

Publications, books, websites and videos that promote the conservation of, or tell the story of our heritage.

Shortlisted:

The Anzac Memorial Publication

Ettie's Diary

Kinchega

MidCoast Stories

Paddington: A history

Portraits of New South Wales

Remarkable

Promised Brides

Category: Heritage Events, Exhibitions & Tours

Events, exhibitions and tours that emphasise and promote education, interpretation and community engagement in heritage.

Shortlisted:

Cartographica - Sydney on the Map

Blaze: Working Women, Public Leaders

Bohemian Harbour: Artists of Lavender Bay

Inner West Built Environment Awards

Malachi Gilmore Hall

The Sutherland Shire Citizen's Heritage Festival

Tales from the East, India and NSW

Category: Continuing Tradition

Projects that continue tradition through new design, construction and development.

Shortlisted:

Anzac Memorial Centenary Project

Maitland Riverlink

The Nagle Library, St John's College

Maitland Riverlink

Category: Advocacy

Recognising the extraordinary commitment of a community group and/or individual who have pursued the protection and conservation of key heritage places, items or objects.

Shortlisted:

Friends of Callan Park

Revive The Regent

Save our Sirius

Windsor Bridge/Thompson Square Heritage Protection

Special categories

The Lifetime Achievement and Heritage Skills winners will be announced on 10 May 2019.