National Trust Heritage Awards shortlist for 2019The National Trust (NSW) has announced the shortlist for its annual National Trust Heritage Awards, which acknowledges and celebrates the greatest innovation, conservation, education and advocacy with a view to preserving or protecting natural, built and cultural heritage in New South Wales over the past year.
Assessed by an independent panel of judges across 11 categories, award entries are received from the building design and architecture sector, community groups, the culture and arts sector including galleries and libraries, leading researchers and publishers, and many more.
"The National Trust has highlighted the best of the best in the conservation, education and advocacy in all facets of our heritage for quarter of a century,” says Debbie Mills, CEO of the National Trust (NSW).
The National Trust Heritage Awards Shortlist in no indicative order are:
Category: Conservation Built Heritage
Projects that relate to conservation of our built heritage including capital works and repair. These projects may include buildings, structures or sites, urban precincts, commercial items, places of worship, houses, interiors, additions, industrial heritage, infill or collections.
Shortlisted:
- Bathurst Station Masters Cottage Refurbishment
- Glebe Public School Conservation Works
- Joan Sutherland Theatre Northern Foyer Lift & Passageway
- Kingscliff Community Buildings Restoration
- Oldbury Cottage Berrima
- Parramatta North Conservation Works
- Roseneath, Parramatta
- Newcastle University House
- Upper Canal Rectification Works
- Wilcannia Post Office
Category: Adaptive Re-use
Projects that complement and utilise existing heritage fabric, re-purposed and new developments that are sympathetic to the traditional uses of a site and its structures, and protect the heritage integrity.
Shortlisted:
- Fenwick Stone Building
- State library of NSW
- Tayim at Evan’s Stores
- Tenterfield Isolation Ward Restoration
Category: Conservation Landscape
Projects that relate to the conservation of our landscape heritage, including management and conservation. Conservation of natural, urban and cultural landscapes including Indigenous places of significance are included in this category.
Shortlisted:
- AILA NSW Landscape Heritage Study
- Mungo Fossil Footprint Conservation Project
- Natural Heritage Management: The grey headed flying fox
Category: Conservation Interiors & Objects
Projects that relate to the conservation of historic interiors and objects. Movable objects are also included in this category.
Shortlisted:
- Acquisition, conservation and relocation of the Tram Sheds WWI Memorial
- City of Parramatta Archaeological Collection
- The Melocco Room, Central Station
- NSW Railways Remembers: Central Station Honour Board Reinstatement
- Restoration of Thornton Station Waiting Rooms
Category: Education & Interpretation
Projects that serve to educate about, or interpret, our heritage in an engaging way. This may include curriculum-based educational projects and resources, and specific interpretation projects relating to a place or item.
Shortlisted:
- Convict Love Token Outreach Project
- Interpreting the Rayner Hoff sculpture in the Anzac Memorial
- Sisters of Mercy
Category: Heritage Resources
Resources that promotes the conservation of our heritage. This may include research, archaeological resources, heritage guidelines, fact sheets, field guides and heritage studies, both in print and online.
Shortlisted:
- Addison Road Community Centre Conservation Management Plan
- Chinese Gardens of Friendship
- NSW Department of Education Binishell Strategy Stage 1
- Sydney Trains Historic Painting Practices and Guidelines
- True Australians and Pioneers: Chinese Migration to the Orange Region of NSW
Category: Heritage Publications
Publications, books, websites and videos that promote the conservation of, or tell the story of our heritage.
Shortlisted:
- The Anzac Memorial Publication
- Ettie's Diary
- Kinchega
- MidCoast Stories
- Paddington: A history
- Portraits of New South Wales
- Remarkable
- Promised Brides
Category: Heritage Events, Exhibitions & Tours
Events, exhibitions and tours that emphasise and promote education, interpretation and community engagement in heritage.
Shortlisted:
- Cartographica - Sydney on the Map
- Blaze: Working Women, Public Leaders
- Bohemian Harbour: Artists of Lavender Bay
- Inner West Built Environment Awards
- Malachi Gilmore Hall
- The Sutherland Shire Citizen's Heritage Festival
- Tales from the East, India and NSW
Category: Continuing Tradition
Projects that continue tradition through new design, construction and development.
Shortlisted:
- Anzac Memorial Centenary Project
- Maitland Riverlink
- The Nagle Library, St John's College
Category: Advocacy
Recognising the extraordinary commitment of a community group and/or individual who have pursued the protection and conservation of key heritage places, items or objects.
Shortlisted:
- Friends of Callan Park
- Revive The Regent
- Save our Sirius
- Windsor Bridge/Thompson Square Heritage Protection
Special categories
The Lifetime Achievement and Heritage Skills winners will be announced on 10 May 2019.
